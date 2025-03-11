New youth race series in memory of former Scottish champion cyclist Richard Moore revealed

Falkirk Junior Bike Club are one of the founder clubs helped run the new series (Photo: Jax MacKenzie Photography)

A new race series for youth cyclists has been launched in memory of former Scottish champion Richard Moore, who died suddenly in 2022 at the age of 48.

This year’s edition of the The Richard Moore Youth Race Series will take place at the West Lothian Cycle Circuit in Linlithgow and will take place once a month on Tuesday evenings from April to August.

Run jointly by Edinburgh Road Club, Falkirk Junior Bike Club, Stirling Bike Club and West Lothian Clarion, all five events are open to girls and boys aged 10-15 (U12 to U16) while some evenings will also include races for younger riders.

Moore co-founded The Cycling Podcast and represented Scotland in the road race at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

West Lothian Clarion are one of the founding clubs helping run the new series (Photo: Jax MacKenzie Photography)

He was a big supporter of the West Lothian Cycle Circuit project. The Cycling Podcast and its listeners contributed towards the fundraising effort when the circuit was still in its planning stage, and the profits from the sale of Stacy Snyder’s handmade cups and mugs, created to celebrate the grand tours, were donated towards the circuit.

The monies generated by the sale of Stacy’s cups last season are going towards supporting The Richard Moore Youth Race Series in 2025.

Richard Levinson who organises one of the rounds on behalf of Edinburgh RC, Richard Moore’s former club, and whose sons both race in the series said: “We are delighted to have The Cycling Podcast supporting this race series for youth riders in Scotland - and to be able to commemorate Richard Moore.

“When our four clubs came together to create the series last year, our goal was to give youth riders the opportunity to race and put into practice the skills they have been learning through the coaching sessions run by their clubs and Scottish Cycling - but without the pressures of a national series where winning feels like everything.

“Our series encourages riders to try different tactics within races and see what happens, knowing their finishing position is less important than the experience. As with so many things in life, the best way to learn and improve is through trying and failing, rather than not trying at all.

“This support from The Cycling Podcast will allow us to grow the series over the next few years, giving more youth riders in Scotland the opportunity to race and develop as cyclists - and maybe even emulate Richard Moore in representing Scotland and Great Britain.”

All of the races are run by parents and volunteers from clubs across Scotland. As well as the racing, last year’s events built a strong community of both riders and parents who support each other, putting any inter-club rivalry aside.

Roddy MacLeod who organises one of the events on behalf of Stirling BC and whose son races reflected: “While the riders love the extra opportunities to compete, this series is not all just about racing and the social aspect is also a really important part of it.

"Our races are a great chance for young riders from different clubs to come together to catch up with and make new friends. While they all ride hard on the circuit, there is nothing better than hearing the riders analyse and support each other’s efforts afterwards.

"The support we’ve had from parents and others to help run these races has been brilliant too - it’s great to have people helping out, be it running the sign-on desks or marshalling, as they can see how these races are benefitting the riders. Without this invaluable volunteer help we simply wouldn’t be able to put on the series.”

Brian Moore, Richard’s dad, and his two brothers Robin and Peter unveiled the ‘Buffalo Bend’ plaque at West Lothian Cycle Circuit last year in memory of Richard.

They commented: “We are delighted that this imaginative race series for young riders is being developed in Richard’s memory. He would certainly have been proud to be associated with it.”

Lionel Birnie, who together with Richard and Daniel Friebe, founded The Cycling Podcast in 2013, said on behalf of the podcast: “We are delighted that The Cycling Podcast, Stacy Snyder and our listeners have been able to contribute towards the continuation of this series.

“Richard was a big supporter of the plans to build the circuit at Linlithgow and recognised how valuable it would have been had it existed when he was making his way in competitive cycling as a teenager

“Contrary to popular belief about sport, winning isn’t everything in cycling. Pinning on a number and challenging yourself is a victory in itself for many of us who have never won a race. A strong sport relies on a broad base of participants and competitive cycling is a big part of that.

" Giving young people a chance to experience the thrill, excitement and challenge of racing on a closed road circuit like the one at Linlithgow is an essential part of attracting people to cycling and keeping them engaged and interested all the way into adulthood.”

In keeping with the aim of encouraging attacking racing, this year the series is introducing the ‘Buffalo Award’ at each race to reward riders’ efforts rather than just their results.

Birnie added: “We love the idea of introducing the ‘Buffalo Award’ for the most attacking rider. Richard’s affectionate nickname was the ‘Buffalo’ because his attitude to his work, life and cycling was to just get on with it, do your best, and learn in the hope of being better next time.

"That’s much like attacking in a bike race – the odds may well be against you but give it your best shot and if you get caught, have another go later in the race, or next time.”

Round One of the series is on Tuesday, April 22. Riders can sign-up for the events on the British Cycling website (https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/events/?series_id=891) and find more details on the series on its Facebook page (facebook.com/RichardMooreYouthRaceSeries).