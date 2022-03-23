New West Lothian Clarion kit reflects diversity at cycling club

West Lothian Clarion's youth coaching team members (Pic by Jax MacKenzie Photography)

The new kit has four different jersey designs that reflect the diversity of club activities.

The 'RACE' design will be worn by members when competing for the club in open events, while the '9ER' jersey got it's name from the 9am group ride start time on a Saturday.

The 'EXPLR' Jersey has a contour motif - taken from the spot where the club first started meeting 14 years ago – and the '4S' has a camo design to hide the dirt for all year round cycling.

Club president Liz Henry said: "It was so good to see everyone after a torrid couple of years. I'm proud to lead a club with such a diverse membership and a thriving youth section."

After the photoshoot Liz lead a 'Cruise' cycle ride to South Queensferry.

She added: "Our 'Cruise' rides are all about getting folk on bikes and enjoying the health and mental wellbeing that cycling brings, and of course, after cycling 25 miles you don't feel guilty about having a slice of cake at a cafe stop!"

Youth section president Ewen Fulton was proud to see the youngsters line up before their coaching session.

He said: "Our youth GoRide coaching now delivers sessions to 120 riders at Xcite in Linlithgow and Beecraigs. We've also launched a race training programme for older riders who take part in the extra sessions.”

Stevie Crowther has been appointed club development officer, bidding to increase the adult membership focussing on women and increase the number of youth riders. This will be helped by funding from Scottish Cycling Club Development Programme.

This year work will start on the West Lothian Cycle circuit project in partnership with Linlithgow Development Trust, West Lothian Council, Sport Scotland, West Lothian Leisure and Scottish Cycling.

Project leader Matthew Ball said: "We plan to start work on the new 1km tarmac, traffic free cycle circuit.

"It will be a game changer for cycling in the region. The Clarion will benefit from a new safe cycling space to train and coach riders, but also cyclists from the local area will be able to come along and ride the new four-loop cycle circuit and experience the joys of riding a bike with no traffic worries."

Next year Scotland will host the biggest ever World Cycling Championships. Linlithgow's West Lothian Cycle Circuit has already benefitted from a £636K grant when Scottish Cycling, announced the first nine projects to receive investment from the £8 million Cycling Facilities Fund.