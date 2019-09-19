New recruits to Falkirk Phoenix BC

Falkirk Phoenix, the new boxing club set up in Camelon, has assembled an impressive team of officials.

As well as Stevie Morrison in the role of president and secretary they have recruited his brother Stuart, a former East District judge, as the club chair and June Lees as the club treasurer.

Stevie will also contribute to coaching, as well as Ian ‘Stix’ Cameron - a former East District Welterweight Champion and international; Paul Lynch - former Scottish Light Heavyweight Champion and international, Stevie Lapsley; former Scottish Light Welterweight finalist; current boxer Adam Morrison and another former Zetland coach Neil Hutchinson.

Nicola Corbett will take a role as child protection officer while Stephanie Kernachan, who will be the East District’s first female coach, is an active boxer who has recently qualified as a Level 1 Boxing Scotland Coach and has set fight records in the ring.

Stevie Morrison said: “I am excited about what we have achieved in terms of recruitment and the fact that we were affiliated to Boxing Scotland before we had run our first training session.

“We have pulled together a large and impressive team, but this is not about quantity. Look at the boxing CVs of each and what you will see is star quality.

“Nicola is a fantastic addition. Although her sporting background is basketball, she competed for Scotland many times, and experience like that is transferable to other sports. Furthermore Nicola is a social worker so her experience of working with and supporting young people will be invaluable to the club.”

Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club will initially run every Monday and Wednesday from 7-8.30pm at the WAG gym in Abercrombie Street, Camelon.

The club has launched the Phoenix Cubs sessions for 8-12-year-old boys and girls, which are led by Stephanie running every Monday and Wednesday, 6.15pm – 7pm.