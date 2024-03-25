New Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school Mandala Escocia opens in Falkirk looking to build on local successes
The Mandala Escocia martial arts gym is the first and only black belt Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in the central Falkirk area – with a range of classes available for experienced pro’s to newcomers to the sport.
Having opened last Thursday evening, owner Cameron McKay says that he can’t wait to see what the future holds having already coached many of the district’s top Jiujiteiro.
“We’ve put so much work into this project. We’ve managed to turn an old garage into a great facility in a short space of time,” he said. “We’re a full-time 24/7 martials arts centre and the goal is to branch out soon too.
"We’ll cover not only Brazilian jiu-jitsu but also forms of wrestling and things like yoga. Our team is full qualified and insured and we have classes for everyone, from total newcomers to advanced practitoners.
"We are taking the fact that we are the only local black belt facility for Brazilian jiu-jitsu very seriously.”
Last year, McKay led the Mandala Escocia school to a stunning five medal haul at the British Championships, with Sierra Simon winning her category, while Yancho Stoyanov, Dylan Loughran, Barry Munro and Paul McPhail grabbed bronze medals.
You can see more about the new centre on the club’s Facebook page. The first session for newcomers is currently free of charge.