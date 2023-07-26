News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Netball: Braes Blazers to field new fourth team 'Fever' for upcoming league season

Braes Blazers have revealed a new fourth squad ahead of the upcoming Central Netball Association League season.
By Ben Kearney
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:59 BST

The Falkirk club’s senior ranks already boast Phoenix and Inferno plus a social side, with a new squad called Fever now also entering this year’s league after a successful summer intake.

Club chair Lisa Rudge believes the interest shown in the club is good sign across the board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had our senior trials back in May and we had great numbers for that,” she said. “So much so that we were able to put in place a plan to form a third team which has now happened.

Braes Blazers will have four senior league teams for the upcoming campaign (Photo: Submitted)Braes Blazers will have four senior league teams for the upcoming campaign (Photo: Submitted)
Braes Blazers will have four senior league teams for the upcoming campaign (Photo: Submitted)
Most Popular

“It is great for us to further increase our visibility within the Central Netball Association and just within the local area in general. It is really important for us to keep finding new players and retaining them.

“The leagues start in September so it is all gearing up to that point now and the club is in a great place. Our junior section is really on the up too, more of them are now breaking into our first team. We have examples of our pathway working.

"We did really well in the leagues last year and our social squad also won their league which was fantastic. Our festival back in May was also a big success and we got great numbers along."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Main team Phoenix finished third overall in Division One while Inferno finished runners-up in Division Two.

The Scottish Thistle's national team are in Cape Town for the World Cup (Photo: Craig Watson)The Scottish Thistle's national team are in Cape Town for the World Cup (Photo: Craig Watson)
The Scottish Thistle's national team are in Cape Town for the World Cup (Photo: Craig Watson)

Blazers’ influx of new players coincides with Netball World Cup year, and Rudge believes the sport’s increased recognition in recent times has had a big impact across the country.

The Scottish Thistles are currently in South Africa to take part in the 16-team 2023 tournament, which begins tomorrow in Cape Town.

The team face Malawi, Barbados and England over three days in the round robin stage before the knockout phase.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My mum came in and told me that netball was on the radio the other day and I couldn’t believe it,” Rudge explained. “It is the first time I have really heard the sport getting coverage like that. It is great to have role models to aspire to and the girls at our level can really look up to the national team and see that they are being treated like the superstars they are.”

Related topics:NetballFalkirkPhoenixMalawi