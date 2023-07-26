Netball: Braes Blazers to field new fourth team 'Fever' for upcoming league season

The Falkirk club’s senior ranks already boast Phoenix and Inferno plus a social side, with a new squad called Fever now also entering this year’s league after a successful summer intake.

Club chair Lisa Rudge believes the interest shown in the club is good sign across the board.

"We had our senior trials back in May and we had great numbers for that,” she said. “So much so that we were able to put in place a plan to form a third team which has now happened.

Braes Blazers will have four senior league teams for the upcoming campaign (Photo: Submitted)

“It is great for us to further increase our visibility within the Central Netball Association and just within the local area in general. It is really important for us to keep finding new players and retaining them.

“The leagues start in September so it is all gearing up to that point now and the club is in a great place. Our junior section is really on the up too, more of them are now breaking into our first team. We have examples of our pathway working.

"We did really well in the leagues last year and our social squad also won their league which was fantastic. Our festival back in May was also a big success and we got great numbers along."

Main team Phoenix finished third overall in Division One while Inferno finished runners-up in Division Two.

The Scottish Thistle's national team are in Cape Town for the World Cup (Photo: Craig Watson)

Blazers’ influx of new players coincides with Netball World Cup year, and Rudge believes the sport’s increased recognition in recent times has had a big impact across the country.

The Scottish Thistles are currently in South Africa to take part in the 16-team 2023 tournament, which begins tomorrow in Cape Town.

The team face Malawi, Barbados and England over three days in the round robin stage before the knockout phase.

