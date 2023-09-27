National Sporting Heritage Day: Memories are making a difference to so many across the district
Taking place this Saturday, the event aims to promote how sport can be used for inspiration and celebration, and how it can have a remarkable effect in triggering memories.
Alzheimer Scotland has been a long-time supporter of using sporting heritage reminiscence as a valuable tool to help those living with dementia.
Football Memories was first established back in 2005 at Alzheimer Scotland’s day care centre ‘The Maples’ in Stenhousemuir. They held monthly reminiscence sessions using football images, newsreels and memorabilia.
“Some amazing stories were unearthed, Football Memories founder Michael While explained. “Especially that of Willie Corbett who had played for Scotland during the war. Willie’s recall of the game was spectacular and the sourcing of the newspaper articles and match programmes confirmed every detail.
A visit to the Football Museum at Hampden Park proved very popular and the Stenhousemuir project became a blueprint for other clubs.
"After Hibs and Aberdeen reported similar successes, Glasgow Caledonian University undertook an evaluation and confirmed the effectiveness of the project."
White, who is also Falkirk FC’s club historian, is proud to see the the evolution of the scheme nationally and locally, with new projects in the works across the district.
He added: “Fast forward to 2023, and there are now over 700 Football Memories groups all over Scotland.
"The model attracted international interest, and visits from staff in Brazil, The Netherlands and the USA led to the formation of groups in these countries.
“The model has also been adapted for other sports, and there are now groups in Cricket Memories, Rugby Memories, Golf Memories,Speedway Memories and Shinty Memories.
“All use the same approach of adapting elements of sporting heritage to assist in recall, mood improvement and stimulation and all the projects are volunteer-led.
Alzheimer Scotland’s partnership with the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden has enabled what was initially a small-scale Falkirk project to become a national and international success and this would not have been possible without the financial support they have provided.
“Locally, there are ambitious plans to establish Reminiscence Centres at Grangemouth Stags Rugby Club and the Newtown Park Association.
"Forth Valley Alzheimer Scotland staff have been at the forefront of this pioneering use of sporting heritage and continue to support new volunteers by providing premises, Dementia Friends training and support.
Jess Bruce, Communications and Campaigns Lead at Alzheimer Scotland added: “Football is at the heart of so many of our communities and Football Memories is one of the most important and popular social and therapeutic activities being offered to the people we support throughout Scotland.
“The football reminiscence group network has brought football fans and their families together across the country to enjoy reminiscing about games, players and of life memories associated with Scotland’s football clubs.”