National League Division 2 title could down to the wire, says Falkirk RC's director of rugby
The Horne Park men were 43-20 winners against Stewart’s Melville last Saturday, with that bonus-point victory seeing them go one point behind leaders Peebles.
And Grieve said in the wake of that crucial five-point win: “We’re keeping the pressure on which we are pleased about – we probably left a few scores out there in all honestly. We could have scored another 20 points.“It may well come down to the points differential in the end, you never know. We’re up on them by a single point at the moment. We need to keep picking up five points rather four.
"Who knows what could happen? It was a three-way race last season and it went right down to the wire. It is the same again this year.
"All we can do is continue to win our games and hope that others falter.”