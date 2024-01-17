News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

National League Division 2 title could down to the wire, says Falkirk RC's director of rugby

Falkirk RC director of rugby Kenny Grieve reckons the Scottish National League Division 2 title race is so tight that it could go all the way down to points difference.
By Ben Kearney
Published 17th Jan 2024, 20:55 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 20:55 GMT
Eddie Waller in action against Stewart’s Melville during Saturday’s National League Division 2 outing that saw Falkirk move within one point of top club Peebles (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)Eddie Waller in action against Stewart’s Melville during Saturday’s National League Division 2 outing that saw Falkirk move within one point of top club Peebles (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)
Eddie Waller in action against Stewart’s Melville during Saturday’s National League Division 2 outing that saw Falkirk move within one point of top club Peebles (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

The Horne Park men were 43-20 winners against Stewart’s Melville last Saturday, with that bonus-point victory seeing them go one point behind leaders Peebles.

And Grieve said in the wake of that crucial five-point win: “We’re keeping the pressure on which we are pleased about – we probably left a few scores out there in all honestly. We could have scored another 20 points.“It may well come down to the points differential in the end, you never know. We’re up on them by a single point at the moment. We need to keep picking up five points rather four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Who knows what could happen? It was a three-way race last season and it went right down to the wire. It is the same again this year.

"All we can do is continue to win our games and hope that others falter.”