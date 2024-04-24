National League Cup: Falkirk Rugby Club edge past Newton Stewart to set up Murrayfield final

Falkirk RFC defeated Newton Stewart last Saturday in a tense semi-final to seal their spot in the National League Cup final, which is being held at Murrayfield (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The Sunnyside outfit face Lasswade in the National League Cup final at Murrayfield after edging out Newton Stewart last weekend in a tense semi-final tie – which saw Falkirk win 21-20 despite a late comeback from the visiting side.

Andrew Gillespie, Stef Yarrow and Callum Hunter were the scorers for the hosts with Glen Faulds converting on each occasion to send Falkirk to the capital, with Newton Stewart’s two late tries not enough with one conversation – just moments from time – being hit wide of the posts.

"The cup run has been excellent. We’ve travelled down to Stewartry (Castle Douglas) and Preston Lodge and now managed to get past Newton Stewart,” Grieve said.

"That is three really tough encounters and this weekend was no different. The scoreline reflects that and we managed to get it over the line.

"To be in a cup final is super exciting for everyone invovled at the club. The players, coaches and supporters all deserve this and it will be a big day out at Murrayfield.

"If we could grab the win then it would be amazing and we will stick to our processes and how we normally play, it is just another game for us.”

Director of rugby and assistant coach Grieve reckons that the current crop have the chance to do something that may not come their way again, despite having a young group.

He added: “These opportunities don’t come very often throughout a career. There are so many good players who haven’t ever played at Murrayfield.

"It is a chance for the lads to showcase their talents on the biggest stage and that is special. We are hoping to make more memories.”

Falkirk will cheered on by a strong travelling support heading to Murrayfield for the showpiece final, which kicks-off at 1.45pm as one of seven matches – men’s and women’s – at that venue and the Hive throughout the day as part of SRU’s Silver Saturday.

And Grieve believes that the club’s younger players will be able to take so much from the experience of seeing a Falkirk team play at Murrayfield. The Sunnyside team were last in action at the national stadium back in 2007, when they won the Shield.

“We have five or six buses booked for supporters already and it is especially exciting for our minis and the experience they will have seeing the current crop play at Murrayfield,” he said.

“If they can see a Falkirk player at the national stadium then they will think that they can one day do that.

“For this group of players, for the journey that have been on over the past five years, it would be a great story.“Some of the guys have came through the club all the way and have made it to the first team.

“We took a couple of hammerings along the way and we were relegated in that first season but the overall goal of the club has been to provide youth with a chance to play exciting rugby and we have simply got better and better each passing year.