National 2: Falkirk ‘deserved to lose’ league clash​, says rugby club chief

​Falkirk RC’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve admits his side were simply beaten by the better team last Saturday afternoon at Sunnyside.

Stefan Yarrow in action (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

​The Horne Park men went down 49-32 to a hard-working, clinical Newton Stewart outfit as they suffered what was only a second defeat of the National League Division 2 campaign.

But it could be a costly one, with leaders Lasswade now four points ahead in first spot and Falkirk now third, level on points with Peebles.

However, Grieve reckons that the loss might actually have a galvanising effect on the team.

John-Joe Nelson in action (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

"Our points against has always been off the other teams around us at the top,” he said. “Has it possibly been coming, losing a match like that? Maybe, in all honesty.

"Newton Stewart played really well and sometimes you need to hand to it to the opposition. They defended expertly and were clinical at the other end. We’ve had some ding-dong battles with them over the years.

"They’ve beaten us at our place and we’ve beaten them down there. It is always a tough game. On the day we simply didn’t perform to the levels that we can reach.”

Falkirk now travel to Aberdeen Grammar this weekend, while the seconds host Grangemouth Stags 1s in a local derby clash at home.

Ahead of the trip north, Grieve says the squad will be bolstered and not as hamstrung by injuries.

“We were missing a few key players last Saturday,” he said. “We are struggling with our midfield. Euan Cassells found out on Friday that he had broken his thumb, so that is him out for four to six weeks.

Our two other centres weren’t available either so we had to really shuffle the pack. We were under the cosh a wee bit.

"The good news is that Edward Waller and Andy Graham will be back this weekend and that will allow Gregor Ramsey to go back into this preferred position on the wing.

“That is a big bonus for us and it is a chance for us to quickly get back on the bike again. We know it is a tough league.”