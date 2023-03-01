Murray Hendry scores big for Falkirk Fury in league win over Glasgow University

Hendry’s personal points tally was more than the difference of the Falkirk side's winning total over the students on the night, hitting a whopping 38 points personal, with 16 of those scores coming in the the first quarter.

Hendry and Fury centre Oscar Baldwin had both signed for GU at the start of the season, but moved to the Falkirk club in 2022 after only a few games with the students’ side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendry, a former pro Glasgow Rocks player and Baldwin, a current pro at Caledonia Gladiators, have boosted the Falkirk side's chances of silverware and that was marginally increased due to other results around the league.

Falkirk Fury recorded an important 103-66 win over Glasgow University on Friday night (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Edinburgh Kings inflicted the first defeat on capital side Boroughmuir Blaze to tighten placings at the top of the league table as the season heats up. Blaze and St Mirren sit on one loss with Fury still in touch on three losses while the Kings make up the top four having lost four times.

In this match, Fury were always in control with a 34-11 opening quarter scoreline and a 23 point lead early on. To the students credit, they rallied in the second stanza, edging Fury 20-18, reducing the gap to 21 points at the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Fury junior Euan Malcolm was key for GU with 3 three’s in that period, going on to make five from behind the arc in the match.

Third and fourth quarter scorelines of 25-15 and 26-20 for Fury saw the Sony sponsored side cruise home for a win that keeps them in third place in the Championship table. Oscar Baldwin finished with 14 points personal with Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas on ten points.

(Photo: Alex Johnson)

Head coach John Bunyan said: “This was an important win for us as we continue to take each game at a time. We do need other teams results to help us and the Kings win over Blaze was big for us - now we have to go out this Friday and get the win against one of our biggest rivals over the past two decades. While we had, what turned out to be a comfortable win against Kings on the road, they are clearly playing well and we will need to be at our best at both ends of the floor to maintain our push for an outside chance of taking the Championship. Murray and Oscar continue to develop with the players we have had since the start of the season. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury Men play Edinburgh Kings this Friday at Grangemouth Sports Complex with an 8pm tip and spectators are welcome in what is sure to be an exciting match. Spectator entry from 7.30pm.