More success for Falkirk Victoria Harriers' youngsters at 4J Qualifying Heats

The majority of the local athletes were successful on gaining first or second place in their age group for their individual event in what rounded off another successful weekend for the Falkirk club.

Around 350 athletes travelled to the Fife venue in total, with a healthy number of Vics making the journey.

Kirsty Moffat had a total of three first places for girls’ under-13s: 60m hurdles (10.73), 60m sprint (8.98) and long jump (4.40m) in what was a fantastic result for the young athlete.

Vics’ Peter Clarke was then second senior across the finish line in the 60m sprint (7.20) while Alexander Millar’s 60m sprint in 8.58 was rewarded with first place and Callan Campbell’s 8.68 finish in the same event saw him in second place.

Alex Mann also ran the 60m sprint, finishing in second place for the under-17 group in 8.25.

Scotland youth cap Victoria Anestik was then second at under-17 in both of her events, with an impressive long jump of 5.10m adding to her shot putt at 11.44m.