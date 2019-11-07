Mixed fortunes for Falkirk Fury men as Juniors win

A close and at times heated match saw reigning champions Fury Junior men come out on top to move second in the table after a 83-76 win over West Lothian Wolves.

Fury edged a high scoring first 22-20, with Wolves taking the second 24-22 to tie the game at the half.

There was still little between the teams as Wolves took the third by a point, 16-15. So with all to play for in the final period, both sides looked to gain control.

MORE: Fury women make it three in a row

But it was not until the final minutes that Fury got that important piece of separation and moved clear for a 24-16 quarter and an important seven point win and a 5-2 record for the season.

Top scorers for the Falkirk side were Ellis Walker on 17, Ryan Harrower on 15 and Jake Cavannagh on 13.

Meanwhile, despite a stunning 31-point game from Fury’s George Henderson, that included 6 threes, the cadet men lost out in overtime 77-82 to the Wolves. Harvey Berry had a solid 16 pts with Andrew Mellville on 12. The defeat moves Fury to sixth in the Scottish Division 1.