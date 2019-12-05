Milic makes his Marko as NBA giant comes to Grangemouth

NBA star Marko Milic visited the Falkirk edition of the Jnr NBA competition at the end of the last month and was blown away by the standard on show from the primary schools.

Bonnybridge players had already sewn up the title, and will go through to tomorrow night’s showpiece final with other schools from Stirling and Cumbernauld at Grangemouth.

They’ll be joined by local runners-up St Margaret’s.

Milic, a Slovenian international basketball player and former pro with the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, was on a whistle-stop tour of Scotland and the Jnr NBA events - including the world’s first Jr. NBA Wheelchair League at the semi-finals in Perth last weekend and hosted a Q&A at many of the venues visited, including at Grangemouth where he met other teams including Maddiston and Kinnaird primary schools.

The Jnr NBA scheme allocates real NBA sides to local primary schools split into east and west conferences and divisions, just like the game across the Atlantic.

Tomorrow night sees the central Scotland area’s conference finals take place from 4.15pm at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Bonnybridge Grizzlies begin against St Margarets’ Suns and Donibrissle Warriors play St Margarets Mavericks.

The Edinburgh conference will also take place tomorrow afternoon.