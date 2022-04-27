Meggan Dawson-Farrell set to make history at World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Championships

The former Commonwealth Games track athlete will team up with three-time Paralympian Gregor Ewan as they become Scotland’s first representatives at that inaugural event.

It comes in a year which saw another first when curlers competed in world championships and Paralympic Games in the same season.

Reflecting on what has been the busiest international season in the sport’s history, Dawson-Farrell, 29, told of her excitement about returning to the world stage for another arena experience.

Grangemouth-trained Meggan Dawson-Farrell pictured with mixed doubles partner Gregor Ewan (Picture: PPA/Graeme Hart)

“This year has been amazing getting selected for my first Paralympics,” she said.

“It was an incredible experience and I had an amazing time. That buzz that makes me want to keep going and keep progressing.

“Now getting selected for the mixed doubles is another great opportunity and the cherry on the top of this Paralympic season.”

Having switched sports just five years ago, Dawson-Farrell has revelled in involvement in a team sport but still regards herself as something of a newcomer to wheelchair curling.

“For me, I am still learning about mixed doubles,” she said.

“It is still a relatively new experience getting used to this discipline, but it is great to get this chance and to get the opportunity to start building experience in this event.

“To be the first athletes to compete in this event is very exciting.”

She is particularly pleased to be partnered with Ewan, 50, vice-skip of the Paralympics GB line-up in Beijing.

“I wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone other than Gregor,” said Dawson-Farrell.

“We have a great laugh and he is great support both on and off the ice and we communicate well with each other, so we don’t have to worry about what we say or how we say it. We just understand each other and that makes it easy.