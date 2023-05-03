Masters swimmers secure 13-strong medal haul

Former Commonwealth Games swimmer and Bo'ness Swimming Club coach Rob Lee was a standout across the weekend at the championships claiming four individual gold medals and breaking a Scottish record in his age group in the 100m free, while also narrowly missing out on the Scottish 50m free record.

Falkirk Otter coach Steven Binnie and Niel Taylor of Grangemouth both had excellent meets with Steven claiming a national title in the 100m IM before then following this up with three silvers and a bronze medal.

Steven and Rob have only recently made a return to the sport clearly showing throughout the meet that their talent has not deserted them. Niel Taylor carried on his successful year in the pool by claiming 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in individual events. Steven, Rob and Niel combined with Falkirk Otter Coach Peter Dormer to form a formidable partnership and capped off an excellent meet by winning both the Medley and Freestyle relay titles, taking the tally across the weekend to 7 Golds, 4 Silvers and 2 Bronze.