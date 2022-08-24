News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Martial Arts club celebrate grading event return

Kobe Osaka martial arts centre celebrated its first annual karate grading since the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this month – with a host of members attaining black belt status.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:56 pm

After 3 years of no Annual Course due to COVID, it made a come back. There

was an excellent turn out at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Teaching on the day

were sensei’s Steven Morris and Paul Lapsley, plus supervised by Chief

The event took place in Grangemouth

Most Popular

instructor Tommy Morris.

Congratulations to everyone that passed their grading and a BIG

CONGRATULATIONS to our new black belts plus-

Junior Shodan-Ho (Black belt) : Ryan McAteer

Junior Shodan (1 st Dan): Rowan Campbell, Finlay Shaw, Cameron Smith &

Aiden Leigh

Senior Shodan-Ho : Stuart Usher, Adam Scott & Amy Gallacher

Senior Shodan (1st Dan) : Jamie Fraser, Alexander Lee, Kieran Duncan,

Bethany Scott, Lorna Wycherley & Dylan Roodt.

Senior Nidan (2nd Dan) : Lauren McAlpine, Neil Campbell & Steven Hughes

Senior Sandan (3rd Dan) : Melissa Robertson, Neil Ross & Jim Reilly

Senior Yondan (4th Dan) : Caroline Galt & Tommy Murphy

Senior Godan (5th Dan ) : Colin Brown & Robert Crawford