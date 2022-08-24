Martial Arts club celebrate grading event return

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 3 years of no Annual Course due to COVID, it made a come back. There

was an excellent turn out at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Teaching on the day

were sensei’s Steven Morris and Paul Lapsley, plus supervised by Chief

The event took place in Grangemouth

instructor Tommy Morris.

Congratulations to everyone that passed their grading and a BIG

CONGRATULATIONS to our new black belts plus-

Junior Shodan-Ho (Black belt) : Ryan McAteer

Junior Shodan (1 st Dan): Rowan Campbell, Finlay Shaw, Cameron Smith &

Aiden Leigh

Senior Shodan-Ho : Stuart Usher, Adam Scott & Amy Gallacher

Senior Shodan (1st Dan) : Jamie Fraser, Alexander Lee, Kieran Duncan,

Bethany Scott, Lorna Wycherley & Dylan Roodt.

Senior Nidan (2nd Dan) : Lauren McAlpine, Neil Campbell & Steven Hughes

Senior Sandan (3rd Dan) : Melissa Robertson, Neil Ross & Jim Reilly

Senior Yondan (4th Dan) : Caroline Galt & Tommy Murphy