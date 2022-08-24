Martial Arts club celebrate grading event return
Kobe Osaka martial arts centre celebrated its first annual karate grading since the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this month – with a host of members attaining black belt status.
After 3 years of no Annual Course due to COVID, it made a come back. There
was an excellent turn out at Grangemouth Sports Complex. Teaching on the day
were sensei’s Steven Morris and Paul Lapsley, plus supervised by Chief
Most Popular
-
1
Bo'ness United
-
2
Cricket: Delight for LocHire Stenhousemuir as they clinch league title
-
3
Nicky Hogarth: Former Graeme High pupil signs for Falkirk on loan from Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
-
4
Wylde: Dyes cup tie club’s biggest game
-
5
FC Edinburgh 0-3 Falkirk: Bairns ease to second consecutive League 1 victory
instructor Tommy Morris.
Congratulations to everyone that passed their grading and a BIG
CONGRATULATIONS to our new black belts plus-
Junior Shodan-Ho (Black belt) : Ryan McAteer
Junior Shodan (1 st Dan): Rowan Campbell, Finlay Shaw, Cameron Smith &
Aiden Leigh
Senior Shodan-Ho : Stuart Usher, Adam Scott & Amy Gallacher
Senior Shodan (1st Dan) : Jamie Fraser, Alexander Lee, Kieran Duncan,
Bethany Scott, Lorna Wycherley & Dylan Roodt.
Senior Nidan (2nd Dan) : Lauren McAlpine, Neil Campbell & Steven Hughes
Senior Sandan (3rd Dan) : Melissa Robertson, Neil Ross & Jim Reilly
Senior Yondan (4th Dan) : Caroline Galt & Tommy Murphy
Senior Godan (5th Dan ) : Colin Brown & Robert Crawford