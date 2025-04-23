LocHire Stenhousemuir's opening friendly against Lithgae called off

LocHire Stenhousemuir are gearing up for the new Western Premiership One season next month having finished in a fantastic fourth position during the last campaign (Photo: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s opening game of the 2025 season against Linlithgow at Boghall was called off as the wicket was unplayable, writes Duncan Walker.

They now hope to make a start against Edinburgh South on Saturday at the Tryst. Yaseen Vallee and Zander Smith should have arrived and be available.

All rounder Manas Sahare from RHC has signed up for the coming season and should make his debut. Having been successful in the East Premier Division, he should be an asset.

The second XI played a 20/20 game against Dollar last Saturday. They lost the match but it was a valuable work out with a couple of under-14s taking part. Dollar made 140 for eight and the seconds replied with 89 for seven.

Stenny’s women and girls section are making great progress and have won three from five in the recent Lomond Ladies 6 competition.