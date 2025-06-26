LocHire Stenhousemuir suffer as firsts lose out in Western Premiership One

Last weekend proved to be a very disappointing one for LocHire Stenhousemuir, writes Duncan Walker.

The first XV lost to Clydesdale in the league in a match they looked capable of winning but in the end lost by three wickets. Meanwhile, the second XI lost out to Woodfarm at the Tryst.

At Titwood, things looked quite promising in each innings but in the end there was only disappointment and a first Western Premiership One defeat of the season against Clydesdale who remain top.

Batting first, ‘Muir lost Peter Hamilton with the score on 17 but Yaseen Vallee and Asad Izaz added 112 for the second wicket. However, Izaz was caught by Isaac Rahman off the bowling of Mohammad Ghaffar for 44 and the same bowler had Vallee caught at the wicket for 72. This made the total 141 for 4 and the innings just petered out and Stenny were all our for 190 with only Amir Shahzad and Callum Grant in double figures. One-hundred-and-ninety was not a great score but for a long time looked like being enough. Clydesdale were reduced to 108 for seven still needing 83 to win with only three wickets left. Callum Grant had taken three wickets, Amir Shahzad two and Dennico Hollis and Usama Bacha one each. However, Mohammad Ghaffar, who had done the damage in the Stenny innings, decided to chance his arm. He smashed 64 not out off 43 balls and took the game away from the visitors.

LocHire Stenny 1s & 2s lost out in the league (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Zander Smith was out injured for the game and his presence was severely missed. Stenny remain in second spot.

The second XI were beaten by Woodfarm at the Tryst in the Western Championship Two to round off a frustrating weekend of league action for LocHire Stenhousemuir.

Woodfarm made 176 all out when it deemed they would be dismissed for less. However late order runs took their total to 176.

Farhan Haider took four wickets, Ryan Rainsforth and William Sneddon two each and Riaan Van Der Spuy and Jahcari Greenwood one each.

Stenhousemuir never really threatened this and were all out for 134.

Haris Iftikhar and Adam Hunter each made 19 but it meant little in the end.

Meanwhile, in the cups, it didn’t get much better for Stenhousemuir.

The first XI were knocked out of the midweek Rowan Cup by high-flying Clydesdale.

They made 112 for nine in 20 overs with Zander Smith making 38. Clydesdale knocked the runs off for the loss of five wickets with Usama Bacha taking two wickets. A mixed side of first and second players also lost heavily to Westquarter & Redding in the Forth Valley 20/20 League. Westquarter made 119 for seven with William Sneddon and Yaseen Vallee taking two wickets.

Stenhousemuir were all out for 66 with only Peter Hamilton and Husnain Atif in double figures. This Saturday, the first XI are at home to Kelburne as they reach the halfway point in the league. The second XI are away to Renfrew 2s.

On Sunday, the development squad are at home to Doune & Dunblane while the women & girls are away to East Kilbride.