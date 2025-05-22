LocHire Stenhousemuir seal third Western Premiership One win in a row

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s first XI made it three wins from three in the Western Premiership One last weekend.

Prestwick made the trip to the Tryst in the knowledge that the winning of Saturday’s toss against in-form Stenhousmuir would be crucial in determining the final outcome of the match.

The Tryst is a largish ground, and on a warm and sunny day, an afternoon in the field first can be a bit of an agonising chore. With that in mind, visiting Prestwick won the toss and elected to bat first.

They began their innings brightly and had put 50 on the board before Ross Kennedy (18) fell to the bowling of big Nick Lister in the 10th over. At the beginning of the 11th over, the other Prestwick opener, Indy Singh (28) was smartly caught by Yaseen Valli off young Husnain Atif.

LocHire Stenhousemuir made it three victories on the spin on league duty last weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

In the 12th over, last week’s centurion Sachin Chaudhary (1) was leg-before-wicket to Lister and at the end of the 13th, Prestwick were 60-4 with Declan Botes another batter sunk by the ‘caught Yaseen Valli, bowled Husnain Atif’ combination.

Tom Fleet (29) and Ewen McBeth (12) dug in for a partnership of 30, but the rotational bowling of the Stenhousemuir spin troika of Zander Smith (1-23), Callum Grant (3-19) and Manas Sahare (2-26) unravelled the Prestwick batting and they were finally all out for 144 in 36.4 overs.

Defending 144 against in-form Stenhousemuir and the batsmanship of back-to-back league century maker Valli was going to have to have Prestwick’s bowling to be at its very best.

Although Valli came and went for 34, the contributions to the total by the other batters and a cameo 37no from Amir Shahzad got Stenny over the line five down in the 33rd over.

Meanwhile, an excellent fielding performance and much-improved bowling from Stenhousemuir’s second XI combined to bowl West of Scotland's 3s out for 136 in the Stirling sunshine last weekend.

In that clash, Ryan Rainsforth and Pranav Bhat took three wickets apiece, while Riaan van Der Spuy picked up two.

Farhan Haider (37) and Roshan Lal (34) got the Tryst off to a flyer in the second innings.

The pair scored 76 from the first nine overs with boundaries aplenty. However, a collapse saw the visitors fall to 98-6, with 39 still needed for the win on a deteriorating wicket.

Alongside vital knocks from Bhat (13) and Rainsforth (9), teenager Andrew Quinn (16*) steadied the ship and saw Stenhousemuir home with two wickets to spare.

It was a frustrating day for Stenhousemuir’s women & girls side as the opposition could not raise a team, despite our offer to loan some players. So no game for them which is a great shame as they are skilled and ready to achieve, but for the second week in succession, there is no opposition to play.

Finally, on a high note, Joel Garner – the great West Indian quick bowler is coming to the Tryst in mid-August – the club will confirm the dates next week, he will be spending a couple of days here. A chat, a Q&A, a photo opportunity and one afternoon supervising a fast bowling masterclass to come. Prices will be published next week - to express your interest and reserve tickets please contact Tom Dickson at [email protected]