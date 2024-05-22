LocHire Stenhousemuir: Cricket club's first XI pick up important league win over Uddingston

The inaugural over-40s league match was first up for LocHire Stenhousemuir last weekend; here is the team pictured at The Tryst before their match with Milngavie (Photo: Submitted)

LocHire Stenhousemuir enjoyed a busy weekend with four teams in action.

The inaugural over-40s league match was first up against Milngavie and the Tryst side batted first and posted 103 runs in 20 overs bolstered by Alec McGregor’s 36* including 24 off the final over. Milngavie then reached 104/7 to claim a three-wicket win over the LocHire hosts.

On Saturday, the first XI sought to bounce back from the poor performance in the Rowan Cup on Thursday when they lost to the same team. Stenhousemuir batted first, and a good stand between Denico Hollis (40) and Zander Smith (21) took the score to 77 when Hollis was leg-before-wicket to Lyons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dannie Rossouw (28) and Callum Grant (27) were the other two significant contributors to the final total of 176 all out.

In response, Uddingston looked set for another victory and at 142 for four in the 30th over the match seemed beyond the home team.

Hussnain Atif had different ideas and in 6.5 overs of aggressive pace bowling, he blew away the Uddingston team with figures of five wickets for 19 runs, and wrestled victory from the jaws of defeat to see Stenhousemuir win by a margin of 23 runs.

This was Hussnain’s first five-wicket haul for the LocHire side. Nick Lister bowled with little luck and Callum Grant backed up his runs with a three-wicket haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second XI travelled to Glasgow to face Clydesdale. The Tryst side bowled out Clydesdale for 91. Olly Townsend (four for 11) was well supported by the other bowlers who all chipped in with good performances.

After losing two quick wickets, Stenhousemuir knocked off the 92 runs required through Roshan Lal (31), Peter Moses (12*) and Olly Townsend (17*) topping a good day for Townsend.

Finally, Stenhousemuir’s development XI entertained East Kilbride in the Sunday League.

The LocHire side was captained by Hussnain Atif who scored 91 before being adjudged leg-before-wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This capped a great weekend for this very promising young cricketer.

Other highlights were Farhaad Bijapur and Sudhanva Foujadar, two very talented 10-year-olds who made their senior cricket debut.

East Kilbride could only manage 133 for eight in response with Campbell MacKay and Peter Hamilton each taking three wickets. Farhaad and Sudhanva both bowled and were unlucky not to take a wicket.

The Sunday XI was missing two young talents - Olly Townsend and Finlay Cox – after they were chosen to represent their region in their age group matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townsend opened the bowling for the Caledonian Highlanders with a fine return of one for 34 off 10 overs, and he then ran out the dangerous Nathan Umeed and if that was not enough, he top scored with 40 in the winning run chase against the Western Warriors which rounded off a very good weekend.