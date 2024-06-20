Local boy presented with paul canvan memorial award
Arran Ritchie, (16) has been presented with the Paul Canavan Memorial Award at Larbert High School .
Arran collected the trophy which he won back in October, picking up both the Strathcarron Memorail Shield and the Paul Canvan Memorail Trophy.
He narrowly missed out on a poduim finish on the day but was the first school-aged pupil home and collected both prizes.
Arran who runs for local club RTC Warriors, clocked an impressive time of 36 minutes on the day which he later toppled at the Stirling 10km a couple of weeks later clocking an impressive 35 minutes dead.
