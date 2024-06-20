Local boy presented with paul canvan memorial award

Arran collecting both trophies with Paul Canavan.

Arran Ritchie, (16) has been presented with the Paul Canavan Memorial Award at Larbert High School .

Arran collected the trophy which he won back in October, picking up both the Strathcarron Memorail Shield and the Paul Canvan Memorail Trophy.

He narrowly missed out on a poduim finish on the day but was the first school-aged pupil home and collected both prizes.

