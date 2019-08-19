Loc Hire Stenhousemuir’s miserable run continues

It would seem that the end of the season cannot come quickly enough for Loc Hire Stenhousemuir as the poor run of results continued for both XIs last Saturday.

The first XI lost to St Michaels in Dumfries with the hosts taking advantage of batting collapse. Meanwhile, the second XI lost to GHK Strathclyde at the Tryst and are in danger of the drop.

With several players unavailable, it was a makeshift side which travelled to Dumfries last weekend.

Batting first, initial progress was steady as they reached 60 for 3, but Scott Young was out for 14 and Yaseen Valli for 14.

From that point it was a complete collapse as they lost seven wickets for 16 runs, with only acting skipper Roy Rai attempting to hold the side together with 34 but Muir were all out for 76.

The target posed no threat and St Michael’s quickly knocked off the runs for the loss of only three wickets.

Nicky Rodgers, Peter Quinn and Dennico hollis each took a wicket.

The second XI, in desperate need of points to avoid relegation, took on league leaders GHK Strathclyde at the Tryst, but were all out for 121.

Sahil Thakur made 40 and Nick Lister 24. GHK won the match with 2.3 overs to spare for the loss of six wickets.

Ross Jones took three wickets, Sahil Thakur two and Callum Grant and Nick Lister one each.

With two games to go Loc Hire Stenhousemuir are in a safe position. That might be just as well, as with the side already depleted, professional, Yaseen Valli has been recalled to South Africa for pre season training.

They complete their season with two home fixtures, Ayr on Saturday and Dumfries at home in the final game on August 31. The second XI finish their season on Saturday away to Vale of Leven.

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 76 (R.Rai 34) 0pts

St Michael’s 77 for 3 25pts

2nd Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 121 ( S.Thakur 40; N.Lister 24 ) 3pts

GHK Strathclyde 122 for 6 ( R.Jones 3 for 23; S.Thakur 2 for 25 ) 25 pts.