Lisa Davie: Former Denny High pupil earns spot on British Curling's Olympic programme

Former Denny High pupil Lisa Davie in action for her country (Photo: WCF/Richard Gray)

Falkirk curler and ex-Denny High School pupil Lisa Davie one of 17 top athletes chosen for British Curling’s Olympic programme.

Former Denny High pupil Lisa Davie has earned a spot on British Curling’s Olympic programme for the 2024/25 season following an extensive selection process by the sport’s governing body.

The 23-year-old, who is part of Kilsyth Curling Club, has previously played at World Junior Championships and is returning to the programme again alongside team-mates Robyn Munro, Holly Wiklie-Milne and Laura Watt.

In total, just 17 curlers have been selected to the Olympic programme, including nine women and eight men, while a further 23 athletes – 14 men and nine women – have been selected to the performance foundation (PF) programme.

Programme athletes including Falkirk native and world B junior champion Davie will return to ice at the National Curling Academy at The Peak in Stirling early next month.

“We are refining the athlete pool, alongside ensuring that we make the best of coaching, ice and other resources,” said Olympic head coach Greg Drummond.

“Our judicious and streamlining approach midway through this Olympiad focuses on the contenders for places at the Milan-Cortina Games in 2026, as well as those who are seen as having the potential to compete for selection at future Olympic Games and World Championships.”

There are six newcomers to the Olympic squad, with this year’s Youth Olympic Games gold medallists Tia Laurie and Holly Burke brought into the women’s PF programme, along with Cara Davidson, Tamzin Smith and Robyn Mitchell, while Kaleb Johnston, a member of the team that made the final of the last two Scottish Junior Curling Championships has been brought into the men’s PF programme.

Also graduating to that PF level are the two other members of the Youth Olympic Champion team, Logan Carson and Archie Hyslop and their team mates Orrin Carson and Charlie Gibb, as well as Kirsty Gallacher, all of whom received Performance Foundation Support last season.

Nine players are leaving the programme, including five time Scottish Mixed Doubles Champion Gina Aitken who has represented her country in both the women’s and mixed doubles disciplines at eight world championships.

Full programme list

Selected to Olympic Programme (Men): Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte, Robin Brydone, Duncan McFadzean, Euan Kyle.

Selected to Olympic Programme (Women): Rebecca Morrison, Jen Dodds, Sophie Sinclair, Sophie Jackson, Fay Henderson, Robyn Munro, Hailey Duff, Katie McMillan, Lisa Davie.

Selected to Performance Foundation (Men): James Craik, Mark Watt, Angus Bryce, Blair Haswell, Kyle Waddell, Craig Waddell, Mark Taylor, Gavin Barr, Orrin Carson, Logan Carson, Archie Hyslop, Charlie Gibb, Kaleb Johnston*, Scott Hyslop.

Selected to Performance Foundation (Women): Laura Watt, Holly Wilkie-Milne, Amy Mitchell, Robyn Mitchell*, Tia Laurie*, Holly Burke*, Kirsty Gallacher, Cara Davidson* and Tamzin Smith.*

*New to the programme.