Lisa Davie: Falkirk curler takes home silver maiden senior championships

Playing as third, Davie played an important role in the side’s 6-5 extra-end semi-final triumph over Sweden, and throughout the tournament as a whole.

The 22-year-old, was making her debut at a senior championships, having turned out at junior-level events three times beforehand, most recently at the world juniors earlier this year.

She is also part of British Curling’s performance foundation athletes called Team Blair.

Lisa Davie (Photo: WCF/Ansis Ventins)

While she competed at home, her four team-mates Lucy Blair, Alex Mackintosh, Susie Smith and Holly Hamilton headed across Europe to take part in the Latvian International Challenger where they qualified for the play-offs, eventually losing in their final outing to take home silver.

“This weekend was quite tough, we had a few really tight games in the group stage that didn’t go our way,” Skip and team lead Blair said of the groups exploits. “The final against a strong opponent was a close game overall. Team Hürlimann, from Switzerland had to make a tough last stone to win the game.”