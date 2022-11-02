Lisa Davie: Falkirk curler takes home silver maiden senior championships
Falkirk curler Lisa Davie picked up a silver medal at the World Mixed Curling Championships last month in Aberdeen, with the side skipped by Cammy Bryce losing out to Canada in the final 7-4.
Playing as third, Davie played an important role in the side’s 6-5 extra-end semi-final triumph over Sweden, and throughout the tournament as a whole.
The 22-year-old, was making her debut at a senior championships, having turned out at junior-level events three times beforehand, most recently at the world juniors earlier this year.
She is also part of British Curling’s performance foundation athletes called Team Blair.
Most Popular
While she competed at home, her four team-mates Lucy Blair, Alex Mackintosh, Susie Smith and Holly Hamilton headed across Europe to take part in the Latvian International Challenger where they qualified for the play-offs, eventually losing in their final outing to take home silver.
“This weekend was quite tough, we had a few really tight games in the group stage that didn’t go our way,” Skip and team lead Blair said of the groups exploits. “The final against a strong opponent was a close game overall. Team Hürlimann, from Switzerland had to make a tough last stone to win the game.”
On her Falkirk-based team-mate Davie, she added: “Congratulations to Lisa and her team on their world mixed silver medal and we are really happy with our results from this weekend, too.”