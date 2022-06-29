Linwood no bother for Falkirk Fury under-12 basketball stars

These Falkirk Fury under-12 stars were unbeaten in matches played at Linwood last weekend

The four cross court games and one full court fixture allowed the large squads of both clubs to get all the players involved in a series of sporting and entertaining matches.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, cadette women coach Kim Bunyan and cadette women player Kirstine Whyte coached the Fury Boys squad with Kai Mungal assisting with the officiating.

And Fury thank Jonny Bunyan, Chris Cleary, Saints’ under-12 boys coach Mathew Cochrane and Emily Wilson from Saints’ cadette women for hosting the much needed competition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy to pose for the photograph (above) were these Fury under-12 boys 2021-22 squad members:

Back - Aiden Tran, Fraser Whyte, Jack Webster, Jan Adamska, Harrison Gardiner, Will Claydon, Archie MacDougall, Harry Mason;

Front - Rio Mungal, Cameron Seaton, Murray Barton, Ellis MacRobbie, Josh Bunyan, Lucas Gall, Lewis Dickson, Mac Powell, Jay Bunyan.

Fellow squad member Danny Harris was not available for the photo.

Seven of this squad will remain for season 2022-23, with 11 moving up to under-14 level.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury’s Junior NBA programme for 2022 has a combination of Fury U12 club players, Falkirk Sports Development players, Falkirk SD Summer Camp players and Falkirk PS League players coming together for summer training sessions, culminating in a 120-player competition day.

Over 50 players have already attended Jr NBA sessions with three more planned over the summer.

Over 500 players have attended basketball sessions through season 21-22 to date in all Falkirk Sports Development, Active Schools and Falkirk Fury programmes.

Competition day will involve full Jr NBA matches/ kit and the opportunity for players to progress in Fury’s programme.