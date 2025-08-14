Linlithgow's Kristina Armstrong makes her mark at U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships

Linlithgow paddler Kristina Armstrong narrowly missed out on medal glory at the recent ICF Junior & U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships, held last month.

She rounded off her strong showing in Portugal with a fifth-place finish in the A final of the K1 U23 women's 200m.

Armstrong finished third in the semis and was fourth in the initial heats.

Previous to that, the Linlithgow Kayak Racing Club star was eighth in her K1 U23 women's 500m race, finishing in 2:05.44.

Linlithgow paddler Kristina Armstrong in action (Photo: canoephotography.com/Bence Vekassy)

She was fifth in the semis and third in the heats in that event.

Paddle UK head of performance development James Train hailed Armstrong and her team-mates for their performances in Portugal, saying that the travelling group will continue to develop and improve.

He said: “As you would expect the standard out here has been incredibly high. I'm really proud of the effort and bravery shown by everyone within their racing.

“Many of the athletes racing here have at least a year left within their age category and the experience of racing at these championships will really set them up well for next year.

"I believe this group has the ability and attitude to step on again and I'm excited to see how they develop into next year.

“I want to thank staff and athletes for creating a great environment this week and give my thanks and congratulations to all coaches involved with the athletes who have competed at these championships.”