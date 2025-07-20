Linlithgow's Grace Molloy makes her mark at World Orienteering Championships

Linlithgow native and FVO superstar Grace Molloy put in a landmark performance at the World Orienteering Championships in Finland over the weekend (Photo: Kristina Lindgren)

Two local athletes made a significant mark at the World Orienteering Championships in Finland, with one producing her best set of results and a landmark performance and another enjoying an unexpected return to the big time, nearly 20 years after her last championship race.

In a sport which is dominated by Scandinavian athletes, only six British women have scored the gold standard of top 20 finishes in both Middle and Long disciplines, but Grace Molloy joined them in the world-class club with a pair of fine results.

A solid race in tricky underfoot conditions brought her her first world-level top 20 in the Middle race, where she was 18th (41.12) five places ahead of her ranking, before lining up in the Long race with hopes of a double.

An early hiccup when she was slightly wide on #1 didn't put her off her stride, and she kept it safe on the first of the longer legs.

The first real change was established on the way to #5, where she elected to run away from the control to gain a better approach from the south, and this was rewarded as she had reeled in her three and six minute women by #8.

A big path route passed the nine minute runner, and racing on, she gained more ground on the steep slopes into the finish, coming back in 110.12, for what was at that point a 20 minute lead over second.

Grace was in the leaders' chair for more than 30 minutes, before being dislodged, but as more and more of the top runners failed to equal her time, this was confirmed as a 14th-placed finish.

Meanwhile, Alison Smithard made her first WOC appearance since 2006 in the Long race, and was 46th (143.10). Alison was one of GB's top juniors in her day, but a series of injuries put paid to her senior career before it really got off the ground.

She was only at the championship as an injury cover and to pass on her experience, but a late injury to Fiona Bunn meant Alison being catapulted back into the big time again for an unexpected finale to her international career.

The icing on the cake for GB came in the relay, as Grace helped the team into seventh place (116.37), ensuring they keep their Division 1 place, and the extra Long distance berth for the next two years.