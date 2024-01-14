Linlithgow's Cameron Mason seals second successive British National Cyclo-cross Championship in Falkirk
The Cyclo-cross Reds star, 23, crossed the line after a superb solo effort a full minute ahead of well-fancied Thomas Mein in second spot, with Lewis Askey making up the podium in the elite men’s race. Corran Carrick-Anderson came fourth and in doing so secured the under-23s title.
In the women’s elite race, Mason’s team-mate Anna Kay won her first title with a dominant display, finishing 50 seconds ahead of Ella Maclean Howell in second, who in turn grabbed herself the under-23s title. Scot Grace Inglis took home bronze.
Oscar Amey was the junior men’s winner while Cat Ferguson was took home gold in the female category. In the veteran’s, Nicholas Craig was over-50s winner while the over-60s crown went to Grant Johnson.
“What a crazy day!,” men’s elite winner Mason said afterwards speaking to Scottish Cycling. “I really felt the pressure today and just wanted to do what I knew I could do. I know how to ride this course in order to get the most out of myself. My plan was to kind of let the race unfold and not go too deep, too early.
"Thomas’ pace was really high but he made some mistakes and I managed to get on terms with him and then I overtook him eventually. Today really felt different from any other race in my career. I am used to racing in Belgium now and this was is a proper UK track. I am so happy to get it done really. There is nothing like winning.”
The championships, which are being held in Scotland for the first time, will see over 600 riders descend on Callendar Park over the weekend with more action today (Sunday) with the youth, female veteran and veteran over-40 events taking place.