Linlithgow's Cameron Mason finishes 26th at UCI World Championships

Linlithgow rider Cameron Mason (Photo: David Pintens/Getty Images)

Linlithgow-born Cameron Mason battled through illness to seal a 26th-placed finish at this year’s UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The 24-year-old was unwell in the days leading up to last Sunday’s men’s elite race, held in Lievin in Northern France, but he still managed to take his place, flying the flag for British riders in the process.

Starting in the fourth row, Mason would have his work cut out to ride through the field.

A strong opening lap would see the Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team star rise ten places on the opening lap from 38th to 28th.

The Scot then found himself in the top 20 at the halfway mark of the race, lapping on par with the top ten, but he unfortunately succumb to the fatigue, and fell to 26th place at the finish.

Afterwards on social media, Mason admitted that he “made too mistakes” and didn’t have the “physical level to be competitive” after illness.

Earlier this month, he won his third consecutive British Cyclocross title in dominant fashion.

His best performance at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships was a ninth-placed finish back in 2023.

Mason was one of two two Scots in the British team over in France – with Lathallan School’s Arabella Blackburn in the junior squad.

And the 17-year-old notched an impressive 17th-placed finish in the junior women’s event the previous day.

She was only two places behind the highest-ever finish from a Scot in that event (Anna Flynn in 2019).