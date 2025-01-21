Linlithgow gymnastics coach earns community coach of the year nomination

Linlithgow gymnastics coach Gale Scott has been nominated for a top national award (Photo: Submitted)

A gymnastics coach from Linlithgow has earned national acclaim for ensuring everyone has equal access to the sport.

Gale Scott has been nominated for the Community Coach of the Year prize at the British Gymnastics Awards 2025, in recognition of her tireless efforts as a mentor and teacher for gymnasts of all ages and abilities.

And with her name confirmed on the final shortlist on the highest stage of all, Scott took the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen.

"It’s such an honour to be selected as a finalist for Community Coach,” she said.

“It’s lovely to be recognised for my efforts, and it reminds me of the incredible support I've received from those around me.

The nomination isn't just a personal achievement, it reflects the collective work, collaboration and guidance I've had along the way."

The British Gymnastics Awards have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: “To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

