Linlithgow golfers raise thousands for Cancer Research UK

Linlithgow golfers have raised over £3,000 (Photo: Submitted)

Members and visitors at Linlithgow Golf Club helped raise £3,030 for Cancer Research UK last month.

The Hugh Wright Memorial Trophy, which was once again run by Linlithgow members Colin Fowler and Ian Shiells in memory of their friend Hugh "Shug" Wright, who sadly died from peritoneal cancer in June 2018 aged just 57.

The event in memory of Hugh has been running since 2019 and this year's total means that they have raised over £18,000 in the last five years.

Winners on the day were Neil Cunningham and his dad Frank.

Meanwhile, in the Ladies Club Championship Qualifiers last Tuesday, Eva Woodward was the winner with a net 74 with Alison Martin second with a 75.

On Thursday in the same competition, Sineaid Campbell triumphed with a net 73, three shots clear of Nicola Woodward who had a 76.

On a busy day for the men on Wednesday, Craig Connor won the Veterans' Stableford with 40 points with Ken Thomson second on 36 points.

In the Gents' Stableford on the same day Steven Laurie won in Division One with 37 points from Bruce Galloway on 36 points.

In Division Two, Davy Aitken won with 39 points with Muir Fernie second on 37.

Saturday then saw the Gents' Championship Qualifier Round One and Jim Simpson was the winner in Division One with a net 69 just edging out John Mackenzie who also had a 69.