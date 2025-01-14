Linlithgow cyclo-cross star Cameron Mason seals British Championship title

Linlithgow-born cyclo-cross star Cameron Mason in action earlier this month in Belgium (Photo: Getty Images)

Linlithgow’s Cameron Mason made it a hat-trick of national titles in Gravesend as he secured victory in the senior men’s race at this year’s British National Cyclo-cross Championships over the weekend.

The Seven Racing star, 24, notched an impressive win, finishing over three minutes ahead of the field on Sunday afternoon with Ben Chilton (Derby Mercury RC) in second place with Dan Barnes (Spectra Racing) making up the tip three.

On his third national title success, Mason told British Cycling: “Every single one feels a bit more pressure to do it again but in a way it’s easier because I’ve done it twice before - I knew what was required, I knew how to get the best effort out and do my best race. I’m really proud of my race today and executed it how I wanted to.”

Scotland’s rising cyclo-cross star Mason opted for a slower start, allowing Alfie Amey (Trinity Racing) to lead from the gun, with Thomas Mein (Hope Factory Racing) and Mason in tow.

He then continued to bide his time, but gradually took the front with Mein, the pair taking turns in the lead in the second lap.

Coming through to the third lap, Mein led by a handful of seconds as the pair were neck-and-neck but disaster struck for the Hope rider soon after.

Scaling the stairs, Mason transitioned smoothly back onto his bike, but a particularly muddy section saw Mein take a fall and damaged his bike in the process, meaning he was unable to finish the race.

Mason used this to his advantage and powered away from the field, careful not to make any mistakes and take the title with ease.

It has been a busy start to 2025 for the Linlithgow native, with the in-form cyclist also having impressed earlier this month at the Cyclocross World Cup in Dendermonde.

He earned a top ten finish in Belgium, securing ninth spot in an impressive time of 3:15 to be the only GB cyclist in the top 50.

That was the ninth race of the current World Cup, with the tenth taking place in Benidorm, Spain this Sunday.

Two final race days then follow next weekend on Saturday in Maasmachelen, Belgium and on Sunday in Hoogerheide, Netherlands to round of the Union Cycliste Internationale-run series.