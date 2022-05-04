Linlithgow Cricket Club washed out of league opener

This Linlithgow squad won last season's East League Division 1 to gain promotion to the Championship

Home skipper Grant Raven won the toss and elected to bowl first on an overcast afternoon that promised rain.Linlithgow bowled and fielded superbly to restrict Grange to 61-3 after 25 overs before the match was abandoned due to heavy persistent rain.Gregor Thomson, Duncan Heslop and debutant Gordon Allan all took a wicket apiece.

Neither side picked up any points from the fixture.Meanwhile Linlithgow 2s travelled to Inverleith Park to take on Drummond Trinity 2s.

The match also fell foul of the inclement weather, however in this instance the Linlithgow side were very much the benefactor of the match’s abandonment as they had struggled along to a score of just 33 for the loss of seven wickets before the rain came to the rescue.The weather had improved by last Sunday, when Linlithgow 1st XI took on local rivals Livingston in the Challenge Cup at Boghall. Linlithgow won the toss and elected to bat.The home side made 221 all out in their allotted 40 overs. Top contributions came from Gregor Thomson with 64, Connor Clark with 36 and Alastair Napoli with 24 not out.Livingston made a good fist of the chase but ultimately were bowled all out for 161 in the 36th over of the second innings.

Jordan Hamilton and Andrew Raven both took three wickets apiece, however young David Burns took the key wicket of I. Khan.

Khan was in superb form as he battered his way to a quick fire 82 and was the mainstay of the visitors’ innings before finally being trapped LBW.Linlithgow won the match by 60 runs and now travel to Gordonians of Aberdeen in the next round. The tie is scheduled to be played on May 29.

This Saturday Linlithgow 1st XI travel to Marchmont in the league hoping to build on the promising signs shown this weekend.