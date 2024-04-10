Legendary bike racer and Fankerton-born Niall Mackenzie is honoured by Knockhill
The legendary Scottish bike racer, who aced many a Grand Prix while also notching three British Superbike championship titles, will now adorn the main drive into Knockhill. The road which comes in from the A823 has been renamed ‘Mackenzie Drive’ in his honour.
He is currently the president of Knockhill Motor Sports Club and alongside this role he hosts track days and is always first in line to help support the next generation of Scottish bike racing talent.
"Shocked, surprised, speechless, honoured and proud,” an emotional Mackenzie said at the unveiling. “The very existence of Knockhill paved the way for my fantastic life, never mind the incredible fun and memories over the past 40 years with you guys. The family is blown away and chuffed to bits with ‘Mackenzie Drive’ so this really is the icing on the cake".
Jillian Shedden, circuit owner, added: “It was pleasure, and a small token to thank Niall for all he has done for us and to mark the amazing achievements of all of the Mackenzie family.”
Every customer arriving at Knockhill, whether as a spectator, competitor, track day driver or rider at the kart track will turn off the A823, travel up "Mackenzie Drive" before turning left towards the main gate, ensuring the Mackenzie name will for ever be at the forefront of visitors to the venue.