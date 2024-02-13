Larbert's John Buchanan is named Judo Scotland's Pathway Coach of the Year

John Buchanan (Photo: Judo Scotland)

Five-time former British champion and 2014 Commonwealth Games medallist John Buchanan was presented with the prestigious award at his home club Sportif by Judo Scotland’s chief executive officer Judith McCleary.

Buchanan coaches at Larbert High but also across central Scotland in Linlithgow, Cupar, St Andrews, Falkirk, Coatbridge, Airdrie and Dunblane.

"It's nice to be recognised within the judo community, it helps to reinforce that you're doing something right,” Buchanan beamed. “They're (his judoka) a real pleasure to work with, they make my job easier."

Despite John's inclination to downplay his efforts, his dedication to the sport and his commitment to providing opportunities for judoka to enhance their skills are not to be overlooked.

And Judo Scotland’s McCleary added: “It was a pleasure to present John with the JudoScotland Pathway Coach of the Year award and to see club members thrive under his guidance.

"Coaches have a huge impact on the lives of those they coach. As well as supporting the development of judo skills on the mat, they help judoka to become more independent, confident and resilient; skills that are transferred into lots of other areas.

"We know how much work is undertaken behind the scenes by John and other coaches; booking facilities, goal setting, session planning and competition preparation are just a few of the other tasks.”

John's coaching philosophy extends beyond medal-winning; he prioritises nurturing confident and respectful individuals in his club and beyond.