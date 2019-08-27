Larbert teenager earns silver in downhill championships

A Larbert teenager set a blistering pace to finish second and clinch silver in last weekend’s Scottish Cycling National Downhill Championships.

Ryan Brannen (16) was riding for Leslie Bike Shop Downhill team and was less than two seconds from top spot. His result keeps him top of the Youth series for the second year running, and it’s not just Scotland where his performances have been exceptional.

In this year’s British Downhill series, he’s in fourth place in the Youth series standings. With one round remaining in Ae Forest, Dumfries and Galloway later this month, he’ll be looking to get onto the podium again and hopefully secure a top three placing in the series overall.

Over the summer, he headed out to the continent to compete against some of the best riders in Europe. He came third in his category in the IXS Downhill Cup in Italy.

With the 2020 season seeing him move up to the Junior age category, the prospect of racing World Cups: and Scottish Mountain Biking in Fort William, will surely provide the motivation needed to train throughout the winter to come out even stronger next year.