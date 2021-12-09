Larbert teenager creates taekwondo history with double medal swoop
A Larbert teenager has created taekwondo history, becoming a double champion in the process at the British National Poomsae Championships in Worcester.
Natasha Wilson, 17, has achieved an unprecedented feat in her sport by taking first place in both junior and under-30 categories.
It’s the first time a taekwondo athlete has ever come first in both age groups.
Natasha has been a member of Carronshore’s Central Taekwondo Academy since she was five, studying with eighth dan grand master David Bailey.
The teenager has already represented the UK at world championships in Denmark, Peru and Taiwan.
Now she has put herself in pole position for selection for next year’s edition, to be held in South Korea.
Natasha said: “I was thrilled to win both events. It has always been a lifetime ambition to visit Korea. I’m now inspired to train even harder and find out if I can achieve further honours.”
Bailey said: “This is a stunning achievement by Natasha and it has never been done before. Modest and unassuming, she trains hard every week and pushes herself relentlessly to become an even better athlete.
“All Central members are very proud of her achievement and wish her the very best of luck for the future.”
Also at Worcester, Eilidh Burke, Rowan Burke and Bethany Dewar took silver medals in the cadet female team category. Bethany and Max Cartwright took a bronze in cadet pairs. Thomas Dewar, Central’s only coloured belt competitor, picked up a bronze medal.