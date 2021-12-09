Larbert teenager creates taekwondo history with double medal swoop

(Pic Central Taekwondo Academy)

Natasha Wilson, 17, has achieved an unprecedented feat in her sport by taking first place in both junior and under-30 categories.

It’s the first time a taekwondo athlete has ever come first in both age groups.

Natasha has been a member of Carronshore’s Central Taekwondo Academy since she was five, studying with eighth dan grand master David Bailey.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager has already represented the UK at world championships in Denmark, Peru and Taiwan.

Now she has put herself in pole position for selection for next year’s edition, to be held in South Korea.

Natasha said: “I was thrilled to win both events. It has always been a lifetime ambition to visit Korea. I’m now inspired to train even harder and find out if I can achieve further honours.”

Bailey said: “This is a stunning achievement by Natasha and it has never been done before. Modest and unassuming, she trains hard every week and pushes herself relentlessly to become an even better athlete.

“All Central members are very proud of her achievement and wish her the very best of luck for the future.”