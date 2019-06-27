Larbert teen boxer wins GB Schools Three Nations

A boxer from Larbert High flew the flag for Scotland as she returned home from the GB Schools Three Nations event in Barnsley a champion.

Billie “Braveheart” Baillie (13), was one of the youngest girls in the team, but showed no fear as she disposed of her English opponent Alvian Razak in the semi-final.

She then emerged triumphant in the final the next day after victory over southpaw fighter Violet Heseltine in a split decision in the female under 36kg category.

Billie led the Scotland Boxing Team into the ring and helped to represent the country in the welcoming ceremony as part of the event.

The S2 pupil developed her love for boxing at the young age of eight and trains at Alloa Boxing Club three times a week beside head coach John Whyte, assistant coaches Stevie Bernard and Kelly Whalen.

John could see the fire and determination within Billie but bouts were hard to come by.

Last year alone Billie travelled down to England twice coming back to win both times. She displayed improvement on both occasions with some impressive footwork and punch work combinations.

Boxing Scotland officials started the assessments in March for part of the selection process for the team to travel to Barnsley.

After every weekend for over two months travelling to Bridgeton in Glasgow to be assessed, coached and fitness tested, Billie received the great news of her being selected as part of the team at National level.

The tournament began in Barnsley on June 8 where Billie fought Alvian from England in the semi-finals. Billie showed a great level of fitness and fiery well timed combinations, resulting in a second round stoppage, where the opponent’s corner threw the towel into the ring.

Through to the finals, Billie boxed Bridlington south paw girl Violet. Both girls worked at a ferocious rate, however, Billie’s movement, classy footwork and quick combinations saw her catch the judges’ eyes and come away with the title of Three Nation GB Schoolgirl Champion 2019.

It was a double celebration for Billie as she has also won the Outstanding Achievement in Sport award at Larbert High. She’d like to thank sponsors at ESP Physiotherapist (Grangemouth) Lewis Mitchell for his time and treatments he gives Billie.