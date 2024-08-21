Larbert MMA star Jack Foote on signing deal with Cage Warriors and going professional

Ex-Larbert High pupil Foote is quitting his job as an electrician to pursue his dream of being a full-time fighter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

MMA amateur ace Jack Foote reckons he has earned his step up to the professional scene after signing a multi-fight contract with Europe’s biggest martial arts promotor, Cage Warriors.

Nicknamed ‘The Foote Soldier’, the ex-Larbert High pupil, who trains out of Urban Guerrillas gym, has come through the amateur ranks in Scotland and has won all there is to win on the local scene.

And he is now looking forward to ending his career as an electrician to make the move to the big time – with the Cage Warriors’ pathway offering the chance for Foote to become the next star fighter following on from the likes of Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett.

He is one of nine additions that the promotor has completed this month with the group “continually looking for the best of the best in Europe”.

"I’ve sacrificed so much over the past three-and-a-half years of my life and it just feels amazing to know that my hard work is seeing me head in the right direction,” Foote revealed to the Falkirk Herald.

“Everything I have been working towards is really starting to come together now.

"My workload is heavy at the moment and I have been doing pretty much two full-time jobs with the amount of hours that I put into training.

“I am finishing up at my work towards the end of the year and it is exciting to know.

"I can just focus on being the best I can be – the reason I wanted to pursue this as a career was to be able to train full-time.

“I don’t care about being the ‘big man’ or anything like that. I just get so much out of training.

"The normal working life just isn’t for me and I haven’t felt challenged really – this is an exciting step for me."

Foote may be making the step up from the amateur scene, but he reckons he is more than ready, having been able to learn from the world’s top stars over the past few months.

The Larbert star recently trained out of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann’s Next Generation MMA in Liverpool as part of his intensive programme.

He said: “I’ve had loads on recently. I was down at Paddy’s Next Generation in Liverpool.

"That was an amazing experience for me and my coach Barry Thomson has been brilliant at organising stuff through his contacts.

"It is great getting tips and compliments from these top guys. You really learn so much and you then know you are heading into the right direction.

"I’ve had a submission only grappling match and that leads me into my big title defence next week. I’ve got so much lined up. I think I’ll have another title defence in September probably.

"I’m also going to head off to Thailand to fight and train before than also heading off to Canada for a 10-week intensive programme.

"When I come back that is my starting my professional career and I am just buzzing for it.”

Later this month, Foote will defend his Budo Amateur Bantamweight title on home turf at the Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, August 31.

He will take on Swede Osman Vacoev of HGB Combat Club in that one as he looks to close his amateur career on a high.

“It should be a cracking fight. He is a strong opponent,” Foote added. “Fighting for a belt here at home is brilliant and I am hoping there will be a big crowd there to cheer me on.”

Despite his busy schedule, Foote revealed that it has actually been difficult to find opponents due to his successes, and that the struggle to find fights was just another reason that it was time for him to make the step up.

"Barry (Thomson) has been really struggling to find opponents for me at my weight class,” he said. “I think 100% I have mastered this level now.

"Matching me up has been hard, I had a fight in March and I ran through the guy.

"Not in a boasting way, but I was levels above him and he is one of the top amateurs at my range.

"He has actually been fighting since I was nine. I think he started in 2011 when I probably not even thinking about doing anything to do with MMA.

"I do feel like I am on a different level to the rest of the guys in Scotland and I do feel ready for Cage Warriors.

"I want to make some statements, that’s for sure. I am just buzzing for it. I have so much faith in my ability and what I can do.

"It is amazing to be on this stage now. I am still just a wee guy from Larbert and to know that Cage Warriors actually chased me is amazing.

“I have to thank my sponsors too for all they have done for me.”