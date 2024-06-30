Kristina Armstrong: Linlithgow canoe sprint star crowned two-time European champion

Linlithgow's Kristina Armstrong (middle) takes up the winners spot on the podium (Photo: European Canoe Association)

Linlithgow canoe sprint star Kristina Armstrong crowned double European champion after stunning showing at Canoe Sprint European Championships in Slovenia.

A Linlithgow canoe sprinter has been crowned a two-time European champion after a battling to a double Canoe Sprint European Championships success in Bratislava, Slovenia over the weekend.

The 19-year-old world junior bronze medallist, who attended Linlithgow Academy, sealed gold in both the K1 500m and K2 500m events despite it being her first year at the under-23 age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She put in two perfect 500m races to the take the individual gold medal for Team GB before replicating the results in the K2 with partner Zoe Clark, who hails from Reading.

Linlithgow ace Kristina Armstrong in action with her Team GB team-mate Zoe Clark (Photo: European Canoe Association)

After a fast start in the K1 500m, Armstrong was in fifth place at the halfway point, undeterred by the early breakaways in the outer lanes.

Sticking to her race plan, she pulled back her competitors with every stroke and ultimately won by over half a boat length, 0.78 seconds ahead of Czech Republic's Barbora Betlachnova in second and Laura Ujfalvi (Hungary) who won the bronze.

"I took some real confidence from racing the heats and semi-finals earlier in the week,” Armstrong said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no expectations of myself this morning, I just wanted to execute the race plan that my coach (Anton Vasquez) had discussed beforehand and hopefully get a personal best.

Linlithgow star Kristina Armstrong (right) celebrates with Team GB team-mate Zoe Clark (Photo: European Canoe Association)

“So I knew exactly what I wanted to do, while I was nervous at the start, once the start buckets dropped it was just go, go and attack it.

“Throughout the race I knew I was up there and I knew that my second 250m was my strong point, so I just had faith in that. In the last 150m I just put everything on the line and somehow managed to gain half a second over everyone.

“I knew conditions were going to be really fast so my main goal was to try and get a personal best so to come away with the win and a five second PB is just wow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just four hours later, Kristina was back in her second final of the day, this time with Royal’s Zoe Clark in the K2 500m.

Once again they raced to perfection. Sitting in third place at midway, the pair were within the medal mix for the whole race and kept their composure.

In the final 100 metres, the duo demonstrated a masterclass in the 500m, overtaking their competitors in the dying stages to secure the win by just 0.084 seconds in 1:41.917.

Kristina added: “Winning the K1 filled me with such confidence for the K2. I knew if we had a good race and executed it the way we wanted, we would be close to the medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were nervous beforehand but once we got on the water we just relaxed and focused.

“We knew we had a strong second 250m again so it was about keeping our composure.

"As we were racing I knew we were in the middle of the pack so we stayed calm then with 150m to go we just put our heads down and went for it.

“I didn’t realise we’d won until Zoe burst into tears. It was amazing because it was so close at the end."