Kowal lands first Thai boxing championship

Grangemouth Muay Thai boxer Erin Kowal has landed her first championship belt in Thailand.

She saw off the experienced Brazilian Renata Guedes on Saturday to take the Payong Stadium belt – her second fight inside ten days.

Kowal was a late addition to the bill having fought on January 23 and won her fight against homegrown Thai fighter Yoyoying Kratu by a third round knockout.

After it she said she was “Back to feeling myself after a few fights where I was below my best,” but having escaped injury she was pitched into the championship bout on Saturday.

The 18-year-old said: “Absolutely buzzing to be given the chance – I didn’t know much about my opponent but I knew if it was for a belt she was of a high standard.

“My coaches and I had a different game plan from last week’s and it worked out equally as well. I have been back in Thailand for a month after some time at home and I am feeling better than ever.

“I’m buzzing to have won my first belt over here in Thailand, hopefully the first of many.

“Thank you to all my team at the gym for not only helping me progress, but for getting me these opportunities.”

The former Larbert High School pupil’s progress has been noticed and after the win added ranking points to her name, she has had offers to fight in Singapore, China and Australia.

After starting at Carnage gym in Grangemouth she moved to the Griphouse in Glasgow before signing professional terms with Sutai Muay Thai in Phuket a year ago. She made a winning start to life in Asia and has bounced back from a couple of defeats in the second half of last year.