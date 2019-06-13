Kinnaird Primary School’s girls swim team makes a splash

A team of swimmers from Kinnaird primary certainly made a splash when they landed silver medals for the school.

Primary seven pupils Megan MacDonald, Madison Gallacher, Emily Fawkes and Jessica Lister formed the aquatic quartet at the Scottish National Schools Swimming Relay Championships last week.

They took to the water at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh – and won silver in the 4 x 50 freestyle relay in 2:09.10 before another second place in the afternoon’s 4 x 50 medley relay in a time of 2:28.21.

There were more than 30 teams competing from all over Scotland in last Wednesday’s (June 5) event run by the Scottish Schools Swimming Association.

The Scottish National Schools event precedes the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships 2019 which will be held in Aberdeen at the end of this month.