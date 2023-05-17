Kelpies Rugby split: Falkirk 'move in a different direction' as Grangemouth Stags bemoan 'cliff edge' outcome

Grangemouth Stags will continue to operate the project, which was formed jointly by both clubs back in 2018 with the aim of maximising the playing and training opportunities for boys and girls in the Forth Valley district.

Falkirk’s club president, Bill Faulds, said: “While the clubs have collaborated well for the past five years, it is also appropriate that we each pursue solutions suited to our circumstances.

"It is apparent that this is now leading us in different directions. For several years Falkirk RFC’s development plan has targeted a return to fielding our own teams at every age-grade. The shared aspiration of our coaches and committee is to replicate the success we had in Midi rugby during the early 2010s.

(Photo: Contributed)

"With rugby programmes now well established in a number of local high schools; significant growth in our Mini rugby section; and major facility redevelopment well underway, this is an exciting period for the club and we believe it is an appropriate time to move away from the Kelpies model to facilitate Falkirk RFC youth teams.

"Further information on what this means for both Falkirk RFC and Kelpies affiliated players, parents and volunteers will be the subject of further communications over the coming week. Your coaches will lead on this.

“We would like to thank the volunteer coaches & assistants from all participating clubs who have supported Kelpies Rugby since its inception. In particular, we recognise the huge and sustained contribution made to the Kelpies by Paul Morgan.

“We wish Grangemouth RFC and all other local clubs every success in their ongoing efforts to grow youth rugby in the area.”

Stags’ club president, Alan MacKenzie, responded: “We are saddened by the decision of Falkirk RFC to withdraw from Kelpies Rugby for season 2023/24.

"Kelpies Rugby was set up five years ago to provide meaningful rugby for boys and girls from S1 to under-18; to grow the game and to help transition of players from youth to adult rugby.

“As a club we feel that the Kelpies have achieved these goals with increasing numbers at all age groups with most players joining from schools rather than through the clubs, with many ex-Kelpies players now playing male or female adult rugby.

“While both clubs were aware that there was likely to be a time limit on the collaboration we do not feel that this is the right time to split and would have preferred to discuss this with the parents/players before any decision was reached, suggesting a phased approach over a few years rather than a ‘cliff edge’ outcome.

"Players entering the S1 age group could have played under an individual club name while those already in Kelpies could have continued through the age groups until adult rugby. This would have avoided asking players and parents to choose which team to play for and the potential distress this presents parents and players, however, this idea was rejected with Falkirk deciding they wanted an immediate split and wish them and all the Kelpies players, coaches and helpers who chose to play at Falkirk all the very best for the future.

“Grangemouth Stags is now concentrating on what the youth players, coaches, parents and volunteers already in the Kelpies want us to deliver in the future while we also continue to work in our linked secondary schools (at present Larbert H.S and Braes H.S.) to promote rugby in the area.

“We will be hosting a meeting during the week commencing 22 May (date TBC) and invite all interested parties to attend so we can listen to your concerns and obtain feedback on what you would like Kelpies Rugby to look like in the future and we can share what we have to offer to support youth rugby in the future.

“We would like to thank all the players, coaches, parents and volunteers who have been involved with and supported Kelpies Rugby over the last few years.

“To assist with the transition we will shortly launch our new playing strategy ‘ Play Rugby for 10p’ supported by McDonald’s restaurant, Grangemouth - providing affordable, accessible and fun rugby for boys and girls across the region.