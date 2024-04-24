Keir Harvie: Falkirk MMA ace puts on a striking masterclass to take the win at Cage Warriors 171

Falkirk's MMA star Keir Harvie secured victory at Cage Warriors 171 held in Glasgow last weekend (Photo: Dolly Clew/Cage Warriors)

The Falkirk fighter, 25, who trains out of Higher Level in Bathgate, was on the main card in Glasgow for Cage Warriors 171 – and he put on a striking masterclass to beat his Brazilian opponent with relative ease on the night in front of a packed crowd.

"I felt like I had a really good flow,” Harvie said post-fight. “I would have liked the cherry on top with a finish but overall I am happy with the three rounds.

"There were times I was popping a jab and I could have followed up, things like that, it was far from perfect but I took a lot from my training.

“He was tough and fair play to him. I know that I can take forward things from this one going into the next.

"I can add that finish for sure. I think I was possibly a wee bit cautious and he started wild and aggressive but I knew that was coming.”

Having previously fought at featherweight at Cage Warriors, former Bellator and Extreme Fighting Championship star Harvie believes the comfortable victory shows that bantamweight is where he sees himself progressing going forward.

“I know that bantamweight is for me,” he said. “I made the weight easily. I don’t regret featherweight though – I managed to go to big shows around the world.

"The experience that I have picked up so far helped me feel at home and I think you could see that.

“At a home show with a big crowd it would have been easy to feel the pressure but I certainly didn’t at all.

"It is bantamweight for me going forward and I am now just thinking about building up a big winning streak.

“I’m younger than most of the other guys and if I can get two, three, four wins then I really can get myself right in the mix.

"I certainly have more to do but I can feel that I am on the start of a journey now and everything happens for a reason. This moment has been coming.

"I want it more than all of these guys. Give me 12 months and I can be a world champion.