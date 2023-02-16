Karting ace Harry Burgoyne joins Graham Brunton Racing ahead of GB4 Championships

The 15-year-old is a highly decorated young karting contender, having claimed multiple titles and competed at world level in recent years.

Burgoyne is a double British Open Plate winner, and last season claimed the LGM Series title while taking third in the British Karting Championship Junior X30 category.

Other front-running performances include being the runner-up of the 2019 British Kart Championship IAME Cadet series and finishing third in the Junior X30 Kartmasters Grand Prix last year.

Harry Burgoyne Jnr has been named as Graham Brunton Racing’s first driver signing for the 2023 GB4 Championship (Photo: Press release contributed)

As well as major achievements in British karting, he’s also impressed at a global level, taking third in the CIK-FIA OKJ World Championship in 2020.

In addition, he is considered to be the driver with the most podiums of British karting in the modern era, and comes from a racing family, with his father Harry Burgoyne Snr winning the 1994 and 1998 Stock Car World Championship.

After evaluating his single-seater options, and with previous experience testing F4 machinery, Burgoyne has opted to begin his car racing career in the GB4 Championship with the Knockhill-based Graham Brunton Racing squad.

Harry Jnr said: “I am excited to take the next step of my motorsport career in GB4 with Graham Brunton Racing. It’s a big step up from karting but I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Harry Burgoyne pictured after one of his world title victories back in 1998 at Cowdebeath Racewall (Photo: Contributed)

"I would like to thank all my sponsors, family, supporters and Mick Barrett Racing for all their continued support.”

Meanwhile, Graham Brunton Racing’s team manager Craig Brunton added: “We are all set to get going with Harry. He’s shown real talent in his karting career and the move into cars for him is an exciting step.

"Working with young drivers is something we specialise in and we cannot wait to hit the track later this month and start our young driver development programme with Harry.”

Latest Cowdenbeath Racewall update

Two of the stock car meetings that fans are looking forward to is the upcoming Saloon National Championship plus the Raymond Gunn tribute race at the Cowdenbeath Racewall over the weekend of Saturday, 13 May, writes Jim Turner.

Local drivers Greg, Stevie and Declan Honeyman, Tam Rutherford Jnr and Lee Burden have experienced major events and are likely to pick up good qualifying heat results to make the final an exciting affair. The last Scottish driver to win the National was Graeme Shevill and he did so back in 2018 at the Racewall therefore its time the trophy remained at home.

When the Scottish drivers and their counterparts from England and Northern Ireland meet for a championship then fireworks are expected and normally happen. Some of the heats might be quiet but when the final comes along then stand back and watch but don’t look away for an instant.

The present holder of the title is Tommy Barnes from Dereham but expect to see the challenge to the home drivers led by World Champion Michael Allard who hails from Great Yarmouth.