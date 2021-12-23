John Bunyan interview: Falkirk Fury men are in fine shape for basketball resumption in 2022

John Bunyan has led Fury men to the top of the table (Pic by Michael Gillen)

THe backcourt of US star Trey Whitley, ex- Rocks player Bantu Burroughs and Lithuanian Edie Leginas have been dominant for Fury men, who are also in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and scheduled to play in the British Basketball League Trophy against Cheshire in January.

Fury’s next league game is at City of Edinburgh on Friday, January 7 with tip off at 7.30pm.

An enforced game cancellation policy by Basketball Scotland stopped the final week-end games in December, countering guidance from the government and sportscotland.

With Fury as a club having played 70 matches overall since the various competitions for their squads started back in September/October, the Falkirk outfit have been praised by the governing body on their strict attitude to Covid regulations and the fantastic facilities for games being provided at their home venue of Grangemouth Sports Centre.

This is a point which gaffer Bunyan is grateful for.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “The staff at Grangemouth Sports Centre have been outstanding in helping us provide a great playing and spectating situation for our eight National League teams.

“Not only has this been so key for our teams to get on the court, but this has been so good for the mental health and wellbeing of our players and their families.

"Grassroots sport is key in the community and being able to play in a safe environment has been simply fantastic for all involved.”

Overall, Fury also currently have representation via 10 of the 60 players selected for the Scotland under-16 and under-18 men’s and women's national teams.