Jack Shand leads Falkirk Fury junior men to victory over Aberdeen Panthers

Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)

That 99-48 win sees Fury stay third in the table in a tightly contested league that sees Fury, Knights and Blaze battling it out at the top end.

Fury produced four solid quarters of basketball in this one, winning each period, in what was a complete turnaround from the game held in Falkirk, that had seen Fury lose out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury had six stars hit double digit scoring with all ten players on the scoresheet.

Captain Jack Shand led with 20 points personal with Alex Low in behind on 17 points. Daniel Velykyy and Andrew Henderson shared 28 points while Adama Hainey grabbed 12 points and Dylan Low finished on 10 points.

Liam Vouch, Cole Maelstrom, Jack McMee and Gavin Black completed Falkirk Fury's line-up.