Jack Shand leads Falkirk Fury junior men to victory over Aberdeen Panthers

Falkirk Fury’s junior men racked up 99 points over the weekend as they defeated Aberdeen Panthers in the SBC Division 1 Championship.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)

That 99-48 win sees Fury stay third in the table in a tightly contested league that sees Fury, Knights and Blaze battling it out at the top end.

Fury produced four solid quarters of basketball in this one, winning each period, in what was a complete turnaround from the game held in Falkirk, that had seen Fury lose out.

Fury had six stars hit double digit scoring with all ten players on the scoresheet.

Captain Jack Shand led with 20 points personal with Alex Low in behind on 17 points. Daniel Velykyy and Andrew Henderson shared 28 points while Adama Hainey grabbed 12 points and Dylan Low finished on 10 points.

Liam Vouch, Cole Maelstrom, Jack McMee and Gavin Black completed Falkirk Fury's line-up.

