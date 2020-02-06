It’s all coming up Rosie at indoor pentathlon

Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Rosie Sharples landed the under-17 pentathlon title on Sunday at the Scottish National Combined Events and Masters Championships in the Emirates Arena in Glasgow - and has broken the club’s event record.

The Braes High School pupil totalled 3414 points throughout the afternoon and now turns her attentions to the students’ competition today and the under-17 and under-20s championships at the Emirates before heading for the English nationals.

She’s currently ranked number one in Britain for her age this season and won her section’s long jump with a distance of 5.15m then followed it with a top placing for high jump at 1.66m. She won the 800m in two minutes 37.79 seconds and also finished second in the 60m hurdles and 3kg shot putt.