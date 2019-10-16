Inglis sets the standard on Canadian run

GB internationalist Sarah Inglis was in record-breaking form in Canada last weekend.

Not only did Sarah, from Whitecross, retain her title in the Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon Festival 8k but she also smashed the 28-year-old course record in doing so, crossing the line in 25 minutes 44 seconds.

That was almost two mintues better than her winning time of 27.27 last year and just over a minute quicker than her previous best for the distance of 26.47 set back in April in the Race Roster Spring Run Off 8k in Toronto.

This was Sarah’s third win in successive years at the Victoria Marathon Festival, having won the half marathon in 2017.