Ingils clinches Scottish title but misses out on cash prize

Avonbridge athlete Sarah Inglis continued her fine form, claiming the Scottish title in the Women’s 1500 metres race at the Scottish National Championships at Grangemouth on Sunday, writes Shane Fenton.

The Lothian Running Club’s Inglis clocked a time of 4:13.42 to take the title, but agonisingly just missed out on a share of the £2000 prize pot put up by Scottish Athletics to any athlete meeting the required standards in their events over the weekend.

The Lothian athlete just failed to hit the women’s 1500 metres standard of 4:13.00 by a mere .42 of a second.

In blustery conditions it was a superb performance, arguably the best of the weekend.

It was very much a solo run against the clock as Inglis went clear of the field from the gun and didn’t let up after a 63-second first lap.

“I’m gutted in many ways to miss out on some money but I have to be pleased to get so close to my PB (4.11),” said Sarah.

“There is a good 1500m run coming but at the moment this just works as setting me up for the 5000m at the British Champs in Birmingham.”

Sarah, who is now based out in Canada, finished third in Poland two weeks ago in the women’s 5000m at the European Athletics Team Championships to help Team GB to fifth so is going into the competition in good form. This year saw her earn first GB call up in nine years.

The UK championships take place this weekend. An event which will see the very best in Britain go head to head with pride, medals and spots for this year’s IAAF World Championships up for grabs.

The championships will star over 650 athletes and see 36 champions crowned across both male and female events stretching from the 100m to the hammer throw.